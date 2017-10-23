DOE aims to expedite small-scale natural gas export approval

DOE has proposed a rule to provide for faster approval of small-scale exports of natural gas, including LNG, from U.S. export facilities.

The U.S. small-scale LNG export market involves exports of small volumes of natural gas from the U.S. primarily to countries in the Caribbean, Central America and South America. Many of the countries in these regions do not generate enough natural gas demand to support the economies of scale required to justify large volumes of LNG imports from large-scale LNG terminals via conventional tankers.

The small-scale natural export market has developed as a solution for these countries. "The Trump administration is focused on finding ways to unleash American energy and providing a reliable and environmentally friendly fuel to our trading partners who face unique energy infrastructure challenges," said Secretary of Energy Rick Perry.

This deregulatory measure will expedite the review and approval of applications to export small amounts of natural gas in the emerging small-scale LNG export market. Under the Natural Gas Act, DOE has jurisdiction over imports and exports of natural gas. For applications to export natural gas to countries without a qualifying free trade agreement, DOE must conduct a public interest review before authorization. This proposed rule provides that DOE, upon receipt of any complete application for export of natural gas to non-free trade agreement countries, will grant the application provided the request meets two criteria: The application proposes to export no more than 0.14 Bcf/d, and the proposed export qualifies for a categorical exclusion under DOE's National Environmental Policy Act regulations. For applications meeting these criteria, the exports are considered "small-scale natural gas exports" and are deemed in the public interest under the Natural Gas Act.

Exports of natural gas to free trade agreement countries are already deemed in the public interest under the act.

For more information, visit www.Energy.gov or call (202) 586-5000.

View in Digital Edition