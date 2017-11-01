More jobs, not lawsuits

In September, Louisiana's legal climate was named the worst in the country in the survey "2017 Lawsuit Climate Survey: Ranking the States" by the U.S. Chamber Institute for Legal Reform. Our state needs to improve, and suing Louisiana's largest industry is not an economic or legal solution.

These lawsuits are a selfish attempt to satisfy a small group of trial lawyers. They pretend to represent our state but are endangering our future. This litigation is an attack against our co-workers, families and neighbors; it is not the path to grow Louisiana.

This year, ExxonMobil announced the development of a petrochemical plant in Texas instead of Louisiana. This project will generate more than $50 billion in economic output during its f irst six years. For over a century, ExxonMobil has made tremendous investments in Louisiana and will certainly continue to do so in the future. Without a stable, positive environment for investment, announcements like this will become more frequent, along with the jobs they represent.

Morgan City Mayor Frank "Boo" Grizzaffi summed it up best: "We've got legacy lawsuits out there, we've got an unstable budget, and our taxes are too high â¦ We're at a disadvantage. Our neighboring states, Mississippi and Texas -- they're open for business."

The long-term solution to restore and sustain Louisiana's coast is collaboration, not litigation. For more than a century, Louisiana and the oil and natural gas industry have worked together to develop the state economy. Their efforts have resulted in oil and natural gas workers in every parish.

The people of Louisiana must fight for a business climate that is fair, impartial and predictable. That is what companies are looking for as they invest. We need to stand firm by refusing to cooperate in these needless lawsuits and form an environment built around job growth.

For more information, visit www.growlouisianacoalition.com.

