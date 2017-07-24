NextDecade signs MOU with Port of Cork to develop FSRU and LNG import terminal infrastructure

NextDecade, LLC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with the Port of Cork Company (“Port of Cork”) to advance a joint business development opportunity in Ireland for a new Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (“FSRU”) and associated LNG import terminal infrastructure.

NextDecade and the Port of Cork are planning a joint public event at the Port of Cork on August 2, 2017, to highlight the MOU and its potential benefits for Ireland and its regional partners.

NextDecade CEO Kathleen Eisbrenner and Flex LNG CEO Jonathan Cook will meet with port officials and discuss the opportunity with local industry and political leaders.

Under the terms of the MOU, the potential development at the Port of Cork would receive LNG from NextDecade’s planned Rio Grande LNG (“RGLNG”) project in South Texas. The development would provide competitively priced energy solutions to Ireland and its regional partners under long-term contracts. If constructed, the project would substantially increase and diversify Ireland’s supply of natural gas.

The MOU commits the parties to undertake exclusive negotiations to develop the LNG import project. A key seaport in the south of Ireland, the Port of Cork is a sheltered, natural deepwater harbor capable of handling large liquids and cargo ships of all sizes.

NextDecade’s RGLNG project is optimally located in close proximity to associated and stranded gas resources in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale. RGLNG and its associated Rio Bravo Pipeline, originating in the Agua Dulce market area, are well-positioned among the second wave of U.S. LNG projects. NextDecade believes the Port of Cork facility could support imports of up to 3 mtpa from RGLNG.

In December 2016, NextDecade announced it had signed a Heads of Agreement with FSRU provider FLEX LNG (Oslo Børs: FLNG) for the joint development of a full value chain infrastructure solution utilizing FSRU and dockside regasification import technology. FLEX LNG will be supporting NextDecade to provide a fully integrated regas import solution for the proposed LNG terminal at the Port of Cork. NextDecade is in discussions with European energy companies to enter into long-term purchase contracts for delivery of LNG at the Port of Cork. Additionally, NextDecade will manage shipping from its proposed RGLNG export facility at the Port of Brownsville in South Texas to the Port of Cork.

On June 29, 2017, Harmony Merger Corp. filed a definitive proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The definitive proxy statement provides detailed information regarding Harmony’s planned merger with NextDecade, which is subject to approval of Harmony’s stockholders at a special meeting on July 24, 2017. If approved by Harmony’s stockholders, following consummation of the merger, NextDecade will be a publicly listed company (NASDAQ: NEXT).