NextDecade finalizes business combination with Harmony; will trade on the NASDAQ under "NEXT"

“Today marks an important milestone for NextDecade. As a public company, NextDecade will be able to better serve its stakeholders and realize its goal of providing competitively-priced LNG to the global marketplace,” said Kathleen Eisbrenner, NextDecade’s Chief Executive Officer.

Eric Rosenfeld, formerly Chief Executive Officer of Harmony and now a member of NextDecade’s Board of Directors, added, “The LNG industry is in the midst of a global transformation and the United States is at the forefront of this changing industry. NextDecade is ideally suited to capitalize on this movement with its advantaged geographic location, experienced management team, and advanced project portfolio. We are thrilled to have completed our merger and look forward to working together to bring new energy to our allies and partners.”

As a result of the business combination closing, new CUSIP numbers of 65342K 105 and 65342K 113 have been assigned to NextDecade’s common stock and warrants. Information regarding the transaction is available from NextDecade’s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 29, 2017. Additional information on the transaction and NextDecade’s special meeting held to approve the transaction, including the results of such meeting, will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by NextDecade with the SEC on or before July 28, 2017. All of the foregoing are or will be available at www.sec.gov and at www.next-decade.com.

Since filing its formal Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (“FERC”) application in May 2016, NextDecade’s primary project, the Rio Grande LNG project in South Texas, has made significant commercial, engineering, environmental and regulatory progress. NextDecade currently anticipates receiving full authorization from all relevant permitting agencies in 2018, laying the groundwork for a final investment decision that same year.