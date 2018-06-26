Freeport LNG signs liquefaction sales, purchase agreement with Trafigura

Freeport LNG Marketing, LLC (Freeport LNG) announced it had entered into a binding mid-term sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with Trafigura PTE LTD (Trafigura) for 0.5 million tons per annum (mtpa), to be supplied from its natural gas liquefaction and LNG loading facility on Quintana Island near Freeport, Texas.

The SPA with Trafigura will commence on July 1, 2020, soon after the expected completion of construction of the third liquefaction train.

“We welcome Trafigura’s more than 25 years of global commodity trading experience to Freeport LNG’s expanding operations. We view this as the start of a long-term relationship that will be key in growing our future business,” said Michael S. Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Freeport LNG.

“Trafigura puts the security of supply for its customers at the heart of our LNG strategy. We view this agreement as a further proof of our commitment to this and are proud to count Freeport LNG as our partner,” said Hadi Hallouche Head of Oil Asia at Trafigura.