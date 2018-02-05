Natural gas, oil companies launch partnership to reduce emissions

America's natural gas and oil industry has formed a landmark partnership to accelerate improvements to environmental performance in operations across the country. Focused initially on reducing methane and volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, the Environmental Partnership includes 26 natural gas and oil producers that produce a significant portion of American energy resources. Participating companies began implementing the voluntary program Jan. 1.

"This groundbreaking partnership further demonstrates the industry's leadership and commitment to responsibly developing America's energy resources while reducing emissions," said Jack Gerard, president and CEO of the American Petroleum Institute.

Collectively, the participating companies represent operations in every major U.S. natural gas and oil basin. The partnership is a historic agreement bringing together American natural gas and oil companies of all sizes to take action, learn and collaborate in an effort to further improve environmental performance.

The Environmental Partnership's first initiative is focused on furthering action to reduce air emissions associated with natural gas and oil production. To accomplish this, the Environmental Partnership has developed three separate Environmental Performance Programs for participating companies:

1.Leak program for natural gas and oil production sources. Participants will implement monitoring and timely repair of fugitive emissions at selected sites, utilizing detection methods and technologies such as Method 21 or Optical Gas Imaging cameras. 2.Program to replace, remove or retrofit high-bleed pneumatic controllers. Participants will replace, remove or retrofit high-bleed pneumatic controllers with lowor zero-emitting devices. 3.Program for manual liquids unloading for natural gas production sources. Participants will minimize emissions associated with the removal of liquids that, as a well ages, can build up and restrict natural gas flow.

For more information, visit www. TheEnvironmentalPartnership.org.

View in Digital Edition