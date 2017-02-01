Venture Global to construct $8.5B LNG complex

Venture Global LNG plans to invest $8.5 billion to develop a natural gas liquefaction facility and LNG export terminal in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana. Plaquemines LNG will be Venture Global’s second major natural gas liquefaction and export project in Louisiana, joining the $4.5 billion Calcasieu Pass project currently under development.

Plaquemines LNG will create 250 new direct jobs at an average annual salary of $70,000 per year, plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development (LED) estimates the project will result in an additional 728 new indirect jobs, for a total of more than 975 new jobs for the region. The project is also expected to generate 2,200 construction jobs.

Plaquemines LNG will be built to an export capacity of 20 million metric tons per year. The complex will be located on the west bank of the Mississippi River near Mile Marker 55, downriver of Myrtle Grove. The 632-acre site — about 30 miles south of New Orleans — includes 7,000 feet of river frontage and is owned by the Plaquemines Port Harbor and Terminal District.

LED began discussions with Venture Global about the Plaquemines Parish project after the company embarked on the Calcasieu Pass LNG project in late 2014. The company is expected to utilize the state’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.

Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass LNG project lies at the intersection of the Calcasieu Ship Channel and the Gulf of Mexico in Cameron Parish. Production could begin by late 2019, and full operations are projected to start in 2020. That facility will produce 1.4 billion cubic feet per day of LNG for export, with an annual capacity of 10 million metric tons.

Construction of the Plaquemines LNG project is expected to begin in 2018, once the project is authorized by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Full operations are expected to begin in 2022.

View in Digital Edition