Clean Energy Fuels breaks ground on first CNG fueling station in the Bronx

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE), the leading provider of natural gas fuel for transportation in North America; the City of New York; and community leaders broke ground on a new, state-of-the-art compressed natural gas (CNG) station in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx that will fuel multiple fleets operating across the city.

Joining Clean Energy at the ceremony were Department of Transportation (DOT) Bronx Borough Commissioner Nivardo Lopez, Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Deputy Commissioner Rocky DiRico, and representatives from several fleets that will use the station once it opens in 2018.

The use of natural gas fuel, produced domestically in North America, reduces greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by up to 21 percent versus diesel and gasoline. Using natural gas is one of the ways New York City can meet its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent the next few decades.

“There are currently thousands of vehicles from refuse trucks to shuttles to gourmet food delivery trucks that operate on natural gas, and the air over New York is cleaner because of it,” said Andrew J. Littlefair, President and CEO of Clean Energy. “This new station in the Bronx will allow more fleets, both public and private, to realize the economic and environmental benefits of fueling with natural gas.”

“DOT is proud to be part of this unique groundbreaking, which will benefit the Hunts Point community and all of New York City,” said Nivardo Lopez, Bronx Borough Commissioner of the New York City Department of Transportation. “From our Clean Trucks program which reduces pollution to energy efficient goals laid out in our Strategic Plan, we look forward to participating in ways to make our city as green as possible.”

DSNY currently operates collection trucks and street sweepers with CNG and calculates its GHG reductions at an estimated 450 metric tons. That’s similar to recycling 159 tons of landfill waste, or planting 11,400 trees.

Also committing to take advantage of the new fueling station when it opens next year is Hunts Point staple Baldor Specialty Foods, whose company culture includes sustainable initiatives such as the use of alternative fuels to power their fleet.

“We have been committed to employing alternative fuels to both control costs and protect the environment,” said Steve Tufo, Transportation Manager at Baldor Specialty Foods. “Our headquarters are here in Hunts Point, our families live in Hunts Point, so we have a responsibility to keep our neighborhoods as clean as possible, and we do that with natural gas.”

“In a city the size of New York, we all must do our part to ensure we provide the services our residents need while doing so in a responsible manner, and that includes reducing emissions from vehicles,” said Councilmember Rafael Salamanca Jr.

“We’re very pleased to have worked with the developers of Clean Energy Fuels on this project,” said Marc Huestis, Senior Vice President of Gas Operations for Con Edison. “Not only is natural gas better for the environment than diesel or gasoline, the other innovative clean technologies that will be incorporated into this facility will further improve the city’s air quality for all of our residents.”

Clean Energy Fuel continues to promote the use of CNG across New York City, including the addition of the JFK multi-fuel travel plaza at Kennedy Airport, New York City’s only travel plaza for motorists. The price of natural gas fuel can be up to $1.50 less per gallon compared to gasoline or diesel.