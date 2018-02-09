Cheniere announces LNG sale, purchase agreements with China National Petroleum Corporation

Cheniere Energy, Inc. has entered into two liquefied natural gas (LNG) sale and purchase agreements with China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

Under the SPAs with Cheniere’s subsidiaries, Corpus Christi Liquefaction, LLC and Cheniere Marketing International LLP, CNPC subsidiary PetroChina International Company Limited will purchase approximately 1.2 million tonnes per annum of LNG, with a portion of the supply beginning in 2018 and the balance beginning in 2023. The term of each SPA continues through 2043. The purchase price for LNG will be indexed to the Henry Hub price plus a fixed component.

“We are pleased to announce these LNG contracts with China National Petroleum Corporation, an important global energy player in one of the largest and fastest growing LNG markets worldwide,” said Jack Fusco, Cheniere’s President and CEO. “These long-term SPAs build upon the Memorandum of Understanding we signed in November, and we look forward to a successful long-term partnership with CNPC. We expect these agreements to support the development of Corpus Christi Train 3, and we are now focused on completing the remaining necessary steps to reach a final investment decision later this year.”