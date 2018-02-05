CB&I announces methanol FEED award in Louisiana

CB&I announced it has been awarded a contract by IGP Methanol LLC. The scope of work includes FEED services to produce a binding lump sum price for the Gulf Coast Methanol complex to be located in Myrtle Grove, Louisiana. The complex will consist of four identical methanol trains and associated utilities. Each methanol train will have a capacity of 1.8 million tons per year of methanol production from natural gas. The FEED contract also includes terms for exclusive selection of CB&I for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of each of the four methanol trains.

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) issued a Title V air-quality operating permit for the grassroots complex on Jan. 4, 2018. When complete, Gulf Coast Methanol will produce 7.2 million tons of methanol per year, making it the world's largest permitted methanol production facility.

Alongside the selection of CB&I as its FEED and EPC contractor, IGP and its partners in China and the U.S. have selected project partners for natural gas supply, gas transportation, oxygen and nitrogen supply, as well as storage and loading.

"CB&I looks forward to partnering with IGP for this significant methanol project by providing FEED services with the exclusive opportunity to execute full EPC for each of the four methanol trains at a later date," said Duncan Wigney, CB&I's Executive Vice President of Engineering & Construction. "This award further establishes our position in the methanol market and is another example of CB&I's integrated portfolio being leveraged by our customers with the benefit of working through a single point of contact."