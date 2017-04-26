JV formed to pursue opportunities in Marcellus shale play

MPLX LP’s wholly owned subsidiary, MarkWest Energy Partners LP, and Antero Midstream Partners LP have formed a strategic joint venture (JV) to support the development of Antero Resources Corp.’s extensive Marcellus Shale acreage in the prolific rich-gas corridor of West Virginia.

As part of this agreement, Antero Midstream has agreed to release to the JV its 195,000 gross-acre processing dedication from Antero Resources, increasing the Marcellus Shale area dedication to MarkWest from approximately 167,000 gross-operated acres to over 360,000 gross-operated acres.

To support Antero Resources’ significant production growth profile, the joint venture will expand processing infrastructure at its Sherwood Complex in Doddridge County, West Virginia.

For more information, visit www.Mplx.com or call (419) 421-2414.

