Shale Support establishes logistic hub and frac-sand storage facility in Grand Cane, Louisiana

Shale Support, a leading provider of frac-sand and logistical solutions to the oil and gas proppant market, has established a truck-served terminal in the heart of the Haynesville Shale. The Grand Cane, Louisiana, logistic hub boasts 24/7 operations, easy access to highways and more than 10,000 tons of on-site storage, with room to expand in the future.

“Acquiring the Grand Cane facility is a direct result of Shale Support’s recent purchase of two natural sand mines in Louisiana,” said Kevin Bowen, Co-Founder and CEO. “We now have the ability to truck sand from Kinder and Baywood into Grand Cane, helping to support the growth in the Haynesville Shale Play.”

The Grand Cane facility solidified contracts with two, tier-one service providers.

Shale Support mines Delta Pearl from its properties in Picayune, Mississippi, Kinder, Louisiana, and Baywood, Louisiana. Delta Pearl is the frac sand of choice among operators and third-party suppliers with operations in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian, Eagle Ford and Haynesville/Tuscaloosa shale plays.