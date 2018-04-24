Shell to sell its downstream business in Argentina to Raízen for $0.95B

Shell has signed an agreement to sell its downstream business in Argentina to Raízen for $0.95 billion in cash proceeds at completion, subject to customary closing conditions. The sale includes the Buenos Aires Refinery, around 645 retail stations, liquefied petroleum gas, marine fuels, aviation fuels, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants businesses, as well as supply and distribution activities in the country. Additionally, after the transaction closes, the businesses acquired by Raízen will continue their relationships with Shell through various commercial agreements, which represent an estimated value of US$0.3 billion.

Raízen, a joint venture set up in 2011 between Shell and Cosan, is a leading biofuels producer and fuels distributor in Brazil, where it already manages more than 6,000 Shell service stations.

“We plan to continue thriving in Argentina’s downstream market through Raízen,” John Abbott, Shell Downstream Director, said. “Raízen has already delivered significant value for us in Brazil and we will remain an important fuel supplier to Argentina under this deal.”

Shell has been in Argentina for more than 100 years. The Shell brand will remain prominent through a licensing agreement with Raízen. Customers in Argentina will continue to enjoy access to high-quality, Shell-branded products and services.The agreement is consistent with Shell’s strategy to simplify its portfolio through a US$30 billion divestment program, and follows a strategic review of Shell’s Downstream business in Argentina that began in August 2016.

The agreement with Raízen is the result of a competitive bidding process and the sale is expected to complete later this year. It offers the opportunity to consolidate a regional partnership between Shell and Cosan.The sale does not include Shell’s Upstream interests in the Vaca Muerta shale formation. Shell sees substantial long-term growth potential in Argentina’s shale resources.