Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor to merge, to create U.S. refining, marketing, and midstream company

Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which MPC will acquire all of ANDV’s outstanding shares, representing a total equity value of $23.3 billion and a total enterprise value of $35.6 billion.

The headquarters will be located in Findlay, Ohio, and the combined business will maintain an office in San Antonio, Texas.

“This transaction combines two strong, complementary companies to create a leading U.S. refining, marketing, and midstream company, building a platform that is well-positioned for long-term growth and shareholder value creation,” said Gary R. Heminger, MPC chairman and chief executive officer. “Each of our operating segments are strengthened through this transaction, as it geographically diversifies our refining portfolio into attractive markets, increases access to advantaged feedstocks, enhances our midstream footprint in the Permian basin, and creates a nationwide retail and marketing portfolio that will substantially improve efficiencies and enhance our ability to serve customers.

“Importantly, we expect this transaction will be meaningfully accretive for shareholders, generating approximately $1 billion of tangible annual run-rate synergies within the first three years and significantly enhancing our long-term cash flow generation profile,” said Heminger. “Given the confidence in the robust cash flow expected to be generated by the combined business, our board also authorized an incremental $5 billion of share repurchases. As a combined company, we will continue our balanced approach to investing in the business and returning cash to our investors, while maintaining our commitment to an investment-grade credit profile.”

At closing, Greg Goff, ANDV chairman and chief executive officer, will join MPC as executive vice chairman. As executive vice chairman and an executive of MPC following closing, Goff will provide leadership and be integrally involved in the strategy for the combined company. Goff, along with three other Andeavor directors, will also join the board of directors of Marathon Petroleum. “With significantly increased scale, a strong platform for our midstream businesses and a leading nationwide retail and marketing distribution portfolio, the combined company presents tremendous value enhancement and growth opportunities for all shareholders,” said Goff. “This strategic combination provides our shareholders with a premium for their shares and the opportunity to benefit from substantial future value creation at MPC. As the largest refiner by capacity in the U.S., with a best-in-class operating capability and a strong capital structure, the combined company will be exceptionally well-positioned to deliver on its synergy and earnings targets. We look forward to working together to deliver on the full potential of this powerful combination.”

Heminger and Goff added that MPC and ANDV are not only complementary from operational and financial standpoints, but also share similar core values. They said that both MPC and ANDV have been committed to safety, environmental stewardship, and community involvement. Together, the alignment on these values will enable the combined company to remain an excellent corporate citizen wherever it has the privilege to operate, they added.

1 Based on closing share/unit price of MPC/MPLX and ANDV/ANDX on April 27, 20182 Based on 2019 consensus

Merits of the Transaction:

Significant shareholder value creation from tangible, identified cost and operating synergies: MPC expects to fully realize ≥$1 billion in annual run-rate cost and operating synergies within the first three years, in addition to the expected synergies from ANDV’s Western Refining transaction. The company plans to maintain its current capital allocation strategies, including continued dividend growth, and believes that incremental cash generated by the transaction will exceed $5 billion over the first five years.

Refining: Geographically diversifies the portfolio into attractive markets and increases access to advantaged feedstocks: Andeavor’s refineries in California, the Mid-Continent and the Pacific Northwest complement MPC’s existing Gulf Coast and Midwest refining footprint. The combined company will be the No. 1 U.S. refiner by capacity and a top-five refiner globally, with throughput capacity of over 3 million barrels per day. The combination also enhances crude oil integration from wellhead to refinery supply across the integrated system.

Marketing: Creates a nationwide portfolio, which significantly improves efficiencies and enhances the ability to serve customers: The company combines MPC’s strength east of the Mississippi with ANDV’s strong presence in the Western U.S. Combining the two businesses unlocks substantial efficiencies and creates a national retail and marketing platform, including a nationwide loyalty program that supports increased customer engagement and substantial revenue enhancement and cost saving opportunities.

Midstream: Expands the business’ growth platform and particularly enhances footprint in the attractive Permian basin: Building on MPC’s strong footprint in the Marcellus, the combined company’s expanded presence in the Permian and Bakken regions significantly increases MPC’s midstream growth opportunities. MPC’s midstream business will include two high-quality master limited partnerships (MLPs) – MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) and Andeavor Logistics (NYSE: ANDX). Upon close of the transaction, MPC will own the general partner and be the largest unitholder in each of the separate MLPs.

Transaction TermsUnder the terms of the agreement, ANDV shareholders will have the option to elect 1.87 shares of MPC stock or $152.27 in cash per share subject to a proration mechanism that will result in 15 percent of ANDV’s fully diluted shares receiving cash consideration. The stock portion of the consideration received by Andeavor’s shareholders is expected to be tax-free.

Approvals and TimingThe transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2018 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by ANDV shareholders of the merger, and approval by MPC shareholders of the new MPC shares issued in the transaction. It is also subject to approval pursuant to the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (HSR), and the receipt of other required regulatory approvals.