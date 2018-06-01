AXIOS Industrial Group acquires Industrial Maintenance Contractors

AXIOS Industrial Group, a leading provider of industrial scaffolding, insulation, coatings and associated specialty service solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Industrial Maintenance Contractors, Inc. (IMCON), based in Pasadena, Texas.

IMCON has demonstrated more than 50 years of excellence as a leading multi-service coatings company providing comprehensive project management, manpower and creative solutions for its specialty coatings and abatement customers. The company operates through four branches and serves a diverse group of large industrial and commercial organizations across the U.S. with a strong focus in the energy sector.

IMCON will function as an integrated business unit within AXIOS under the direction of Coatings Division President, David Lesco.

“I view AXIOS as the perfect partner that will only make us better and more successful,” stated Mr. Lesco. “I honestly believe that this is a great event for our employees, our customers and IMCON’s future to be a part of AXIOS.”

“This acquisition supports our strategy for providing industry-leading service solutions for our customers,” said Peter P. Vrettakos, founder and CEO at AXIOS. “We are aggressively growing and focused on partnering with companies that have an exceptional safety record and a track record of providing the highest quality of services.”