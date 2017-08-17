Sanchez Energy announces $105MM sale of Javelina Asset

Sanchez Energy Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Javelina asset in the Eagle Ford Shale for approximately $105 million in cash. The transaction is subject to customary terms and conditions and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2017.

“This transaction highlights the value creation that our grass roots leasing program has delivered,” said Tony Sanchez, III, Chief Executive Officer of Sanchez Energy. “Over the last eighteen months we leased approximately 70,000, largely contiguous, net acres in the dry gas window of the Eagle Ford. This transaction accelerates the value of the asset, while building our liquidity and providing value to our shareholders.”