LINN Energy sells Williston properties for $285MM

LINN Energy, Inc. has signed a definitive agreement to sell its interest in properties located in the Williston Basin to an undisclosed buyer for a contract price of $285 million, subject to closing adjustments.

The properties to be sold consist of approximately 20,000 net acres in North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana with second-quarter net production of approximately 8,000 BOE/d, proved developed reserves of ~20 MMBOE (1) and proved developed PV-10 of approximately $186 million.(1) For the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company had budgeted ~$7 million of capital for these properties.

The sale is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2017 with an effective date of March 1, 2017. This transaction is subject to satisfactory completion of title and environmental due diligence, as well as the satisfaction of closing conditions. RBC Richardson Barr and Jefferies LLC acted as co-financial advisors and Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal counsel during the transaction.

(1) Proved developed reserves are as of year-end 2016, rolled forward to the effective date of March 1, 2017 and updated with pricing of $3.00 per MMBtu for natural gas and $50.00 per bbl for oil. PV-10 represents the present value, discounted at 10% per year, of estimated future net cash flows. The Company’s calculation of PV-10 herein differs from the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows determined in accordance with the rules and regulations of the SEC in that it is calculated before income taxes with the pricing and timing assumptions noted.