Carrizo Oil & Gas announces the $245m divestiture of its Eagle Ford acreage

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. today announced that it entered into an agreement to divest a portion of its assets in the Eagle Ford Shale for $245 million in cash, subject to adjustment and customary closing terms and conditions. The divested assets include approximately 24,500 net acres, located primarily in the downdip area of the volatile oil window, and had associated net production during the third quarter of 2017 of approximately 3,400 Boe/d (63% oil, 19% gas, 18% NGLs). The effective date of the transaction is October 1, 2017, and the transaction is currently expected to close by the end of January, 2018. The production associated with the divestiture accounts for less than 10% of the Company’s total in the Eagle Ford Shale. Following the close of the transaction, Carrizo will hold approximately 78,500 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale, exclusively located within the core volatile oil fairway.

S.P. “Chip” Johnson, IV, Carrizo’s President and CEO, commented, “Our activity in the Eagle Ford Shale is expected to be focused on the updip volatile oil window of the play. Given this, we believe it made sense to bring the value of these assets forward and use the proceeds to further strengthen our balance sheet by retiring additional debt. Combined with our previously-announced, non-core divestitures, this transaction brings the total announced proceeds from our divestiture program to approximately $530 million.”

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. is a Houston-based energy company actively engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from resource plays located in the United States. Our current operations are principally focused on proven, producing oil and gas plays in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and the Permian Basin in West Texas.