Ube to construct demonstration plant for the production of special carbonized pellets for power plants

Ube Industries, Ltd. has developed torrefied pellets carbonized from woody biomass, for use in coal-fired power plants as a co-firing ratio of 10% or more. The torrefied pellets, which are obtained by roasting woody biomass under low-oxygen concentration and relatively low-temperature, will facilitate the use of woody biomass as a renewable energy source to address global warming. Ube Industries has also decided to construct a demonstration facility for manufacturing torrefied pellets in Ube City, Yamaguchi Prefecture, with a production capacity of 60,000 metric tons per year (m.t./yr). The facility will enable Ube Industries to conduct demonstration tests with the goal of marketing the pellets to conventional coal-fired power plants. The new plant is scheduled to begin production in October 2019.

The torrefied pellets enable a woody biomass fuel with greatly enhanced hydrophobic properties and grindability with coal. Whereas coal-fired power plants require specialized handling equipment to co-fire conventional woody biomass with coal, torrefied pellets can be handled like coal and co-fired without the need for specialized handling equipment.

Ube Industries’ goal in constructing the demonstration facilities is to commercialize torrefied pellets to reduce the burden on the environment and offer customers (power plants) a solution for co-storage, transport, pulverizing and co-firing of torrefied pellets with coal without the need for additional investment. The torrefied pellets will be tested at Ube Industries’ Okinoyama Coal Center and 216 MW coal-fired power plant.

Ube Industries will import at the Port of Ube woody biomass to be used as raw material at the demonstration facility, under the long-term contract with Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. of Canada.

Ube Industries has outlined a management strategy to address and be part of the solution for resource, energy, and global environmental issues under its mid-term management plan. In accordance with this strategy, the Company will continue working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions throughout supply chains by reducing energy consumption and increasing recycling, while further developing and extending technologies and products that help reduce environmental impact.