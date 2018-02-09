TCC: With global challenges comes chemistry solutions

× Expand Matt Stevenson Texas Chemisty Infographic

From food security and access to clean water to environmental pollution and human health – the global society faces many challenges to which the chemical sciences can help provide solutions.

“The Texas Chemical Council represents over 70 chemical manufacturers who own and operate over 200 manufacturing and research facilities in our state," commented Scott Stewart, director of government affairs, Texas Chemical Council & ACIT.

"Our industry directly employs over 75,000 Texans and indirectly accounts for over 450,000 jobs in contractors, suppliers and other service providers. As of 2016, the chemical industry accounts for over $164 Billion in economic output, making Texas the largest chemical producing state in the United States."

He added: "The industry has been fortunate to continue to see tremendous growth due to the Texas shale economy providing for low-cost natural gas feedstock. Since 2010, the chemical industry in Texas has announced more than 84 new projects totaling over $65 Billion in new capital investment in our state. This growth is expected to generate over 100,000 new jobs and has created new opportunities for import and export growth. Our industry exports over $45 Billion in products to customers around the world that make everyday consumer-end goods.”