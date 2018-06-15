Smith: Risk and technology reviews ‘works in progress’

As manager of Environmental Issues for Lyondell Chemical Company, Steve Smith categorizes proposed environmental rules that oversee risk and technology, as “a dynamic process that is ongoing.”

Addressing delegates to the 31st Annual Environmental, Health and Safety Seminar and Industry held recently in Galveston, Texas, Smith referred to 33 specific risk and technology reviews that were part of two court cases for which the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) missed deadlines.

Final rules for the ethylene RTR, originally due in 2010, are now due January 2020, with MON rules, originally due in 2011, now due in March 2020. “By statute, we have three years to come into compliance,” Smith said. “Therefore, the effective dates are January 2023 for ethylene, and March 2023 for miscellaneous organic chemical production and processes (MON).”

“As I’ve said, the rules are works in progress,” Smith concluded. “We continue to talk.”

