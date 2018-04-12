Praxair supplies hydrogen, nitrogen to Yara Freeport LLC

Praxair, Inc. commenced supply operations of hydrogen and nitrogen to Yara Freeport LLC, an ammonia plant in Freeport, Texas. The plant, which is a joint venture between Yara International and BASF, has a capacity of 750,000 metric tons per year.

Under the long-term agreement, Praxair supplies approximately 170 million standard cubic feet per day of hydrogen and 2,000 tons per day of nitrogen to the plant. Praxair invested more than $400 million to add hydrogen and nitrogen production capacity and extend its Gulf Coast pipeline systems nearly 50 miles from Texas City to the Freeport area to support this project.

“Praxair, Yara and BASF have worked diligently over the past three years to bring this important project to fruition,” said Dan Yankowski, president for Praxair’s Global Hydrogen operations. “This project, supported by our extensive network of supply systems and pipelines in conjunction with our innovative technologies, provides Yara Freeport with the supply reliability they require to run this world-class ammonia plant efficiently.”

Praxair operates over 50 hydrogen production facilities and seven hydrogen pipeline systems worldwide. Refinery and chemical customers globally benefit from Praxair’s complete portfolio of large-volume industrial gases, cylinder gases and specialized technologies and services.