BASF, The Chemours Co., Covestro recognized for polyurethane innovation

The Center for the Polyurethanes Industry (CPI) recently unveiled BASF, The Chemours Co. And Covestro as the three finalists for the Polyurethane Innovation Award. This desirable award is respected throughout the industry, and it will be presented during the Polyurethanes Technical Conference in October in New Orleans. It recognizes the past year's most inventive commercial technology in the polyurethanes industry.

"When we think about the best aspects of the polyurethanes industry, we mean our commitment to developing and advancing technologies that enhance the quality of life," said Lee Salamone , CPI senior director. "And the Polyurethane Innovation Award aims to honor companies in that pursuit. CPI congratulates BASF, Chemours and Covestro on their innovations, and we look forward to their presentations during the Polyurethanes Technical Conference's Opening Session."

The innovations as described by the 2017 finalists are:

BASF's IrgastabÂ® PUR 70, a novel, amine-free, aromatic solvents-free, anti-scorch system for Polyol and PUR foams, significantly reducing volatile organic compounds (VOCs), s-VOC and aldehyde emissions in automotive interiors.

Chemours' Opteonâ¢ 1100, a unique hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) blowing agent that addresses critical polyurethane industry needs including formulation stability and flexibility with existing components, excellent materials compatibility, exceptional long-term insulation performance and a sustainable solution to meet changing regulatory requirements for low- GWP products.

Covestro's PUReWallâ¢, a new, highly structural spray polyurethane foam (SPF) formulation that allows for residential wall panel production using polyisocyanurate (polyiso) rigid foam board and SPF instead of oriented strand board sheathing for structure.

For more information, visit www.americanchemistry.com or call (202) 249-6509.

