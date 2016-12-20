National Oilwell Varco completes acquisition of Fjords Processing

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has completed its previously announced acquisition of Fjords Processing.

“Fjords Processing has a long and rich history of developing and providing innovative technologies related to separation, water treatment, and oil and gas processing solutions,” commented Clay Williams, Chairman, President and CEO.

“We are very pleased to welcome the talented employees of Fjords into our organization and to begin offering the fully integrated capabilities of Fjords and NOV to our customers.”

Combining Fjords’ project design, management and aftermarket support with NOV’s technologies and global infrastructure enhances the combined organization’s ability to deliver industry-leading solutions that cost-effectively address customers’ processing needs. NOV now offers a vertically integrated global organization that provides engineering design, manufacturing and global aftermarket support for processing modules and packages used in onshore and offshore applications.

Fjords Processing is based in Oslo, Norway and has approximately 500 employees in 12 countries.