Locus Bio-Energy Solutions opens Texas facility for paraffin dispersal and EOR

Developing non-toxic technologies for upstream applications continues to intensify, but there’s been little success to date until recent advancements from Locus Bio-Energy Solutions™. The intellectual-property-based fermentation company, which is known throughout the industry for its local production of fresh, non-toxic and customized treatments, recently announced the opening of a new facility in Midland, Texas, to expand its unique product offerings.

Based at the center of one of the highest activity level basins in the world, the company’s new location will offer fresh, personalized treatment programs based on by-products of non-GMO, non-bacterial microorganisms for paraffin dispersal and enhanced oil recovery. The opening came in response to increased demand from Permian E&P companies for innovative, HSE-friendly products.

While microorganism-based products are not a new concept, the local production method has drastically improved availability, potency, efficacy and customization options. Locus Bio-Energy originally introduced the approach in the Appalachian basin—servicing hundreds of vertical and horizontal wells from its Ohio-based fermentation center. Refineries in the Appalachian basin have processed hundreds of thousands of barrels of crude treated with Locus Bio-Energy’s line of AssurEOR products, witnessing the efficacy first-hand. Interest continued to grow rapidly as owners and operators saw ongoing benefits from the AssurEOR FLOW™ paraffin dispersal and AssurEOR STIM™ enhanced oil recovery treatments. The AssurEOR FLOW paraffin dispersal product is especially unique in that it is the only maintenance product that also increases production by an average of 50%.

"No two wells are the same, and every basin has its own characteristics and challenges—making it very difficult to effectively use a standard product across all regions," said Karthik Karathur, President of Locus Bio-Energy. “Producing treatments at local fermentation centers allows us to deliver more potent solutions directly to the well that are customized to the specific needs of that area. These non-toxic and innovative products are showing exceptional benefits—from increased production to decreased LOE—making them a key to successful regional and individual well operations."

Located in Midland, the Locus Bio-Energy Texas facility will offer full fermentation and production capabilities in a 4,700-square-foot facility. Using proprietary techniques created by the company's science team, including world-famous microbiologist Ken Alibek, the new location will have the capacity to service wells throughout the Permian basin.

The company’s team of experts have been meeting with operators in the region for months to develop tailored solutions to liquify paraffin and increase production, and treatments are currently underway. Due to the number of operators that signed up for treatments before the facility even opened, Locus Bio-Energy has already started working on a second facility, with more in process.

“The intensity of interest speaks to the efficacy of our technology, and how industry standards are beginning to shift," Karathur said. "Safe, green products based on food-grade ingredients are the future of the oil business.”