SOCMA: Specialty chemical industry poised for significant growth

According to Jennifer Abril, president and CEO of the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA), it is clear the specialty chemical industry is poised for tremendous growth, and she is proud to represent an industry that has such a fantastic story to tell. SOCMA is the only U.S.-based trade association solely dedicated to the specialty and fine chemical industry, and is part of a $300 billion industry that's fueling the U.S. economy.

In late 2016, Abril was appointed president and CEO of SOCMA. She has worked in a variety of public policy and advocacy posts in the Washington, D.C., area, including eight years at the American Chemistry Council. Most recently, from 2008-2016, Abril served as president of the International Fragrance Association, North America.

SOCMA has three primary functions: to serve as a unifying voice for the specialty and fine chemicals industry, to create a platform for business development and networking, and to provide tools and resources for improving safety and operations.

"What's most unique about SOCMA's focus is the significance our members place on commercial connections," Abril said. "While advocacy is certainly important, SOCMA members are clear they want us to take a holistic and balanced approach to supporting the industry. They look to us to provide an environment for market growth and to connect them with thought leaders in anticipation of future business needs and challenges."

When Abril stepped into the role as president and CEO of SOCMA, her first objective was to reacquaint herself with the industry -- having previously served as SOCMA's director of performance improvement -- and to learn how it had changed over time.

"The pace of the industry has significantly increased," she said. "Our members characterize their value to the market in a more nuanced way, and most of them are actively updating their strategic business models. Our members are also evolving in an adaptive way to meet changing dynamics across the supply chain. For example, they are stepping forward to fill technical gaps that their customers might not have had in the past or may be experiencing due to retirements at their own companies."

According to Abril, the way the industry is evolving and resetting has created an excitement and vibrancy that are infectious.

"In listening to traditional customers talk about their own needs and desires to act in a more agile, responsive way themselves, we know that the framework across the value chain is being reset," she said. "Gone are the days of big companies only doing business with other big companies. Specialty and fine chemical companies are already stepping forward into this critical role and, in return, are being valued and rewarded in the marketplace as partners and solutions providers."

Abril is proud of her role and the progress that has been made at SOCMA. Abril and the association continue to look forward and ask questions about where the industry is expanding tomorrow.

"To do this, we are creating an adaptive organization that will foster an environment supportive of this dynamic and vital industry," Abril said. "The specialty and fine chemical industry deserves an association that is modern, dynamic and relevant -- one that deepens our core and provides the intelligence and connections that will allow our members to take advantage of the expected growth at their doorstep. Our intention is to be ready to grow with them."

For more information, visit www. socma.com or call (571) 348-5100.

