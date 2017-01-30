Global petrochemical market expected valuation of $890B by 2020

Zion Research has published a new report stating that the global demand for the petrochemical market was valued at $550 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach $890 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of around 6.5% between 2015 and 2020.

Petrochemicals are basically derived from hydrocarbons. Some chemical compounds made from petroleum are also obtained from other fossil fuels, such as coal or natural gas, or renewable sources such as corn or sugar cane. Petrochemical is mainly classified into two type such as olefin (including ethylene and propylene) and aromatics (including benzene, toluene and xylene isomers). Olefins and aromatics are produced in oil refineries by fluid catalytic cracking of petroleum fractions. Chemical plants produce olefins by steam cracking of natural gas liquids like ethane and propane. Aromatics are produced by catalytic reforming of naphtha. Olefins and aromatics are the building blocks for a wide range of materials such as solvents, detergents, and adhesives. Olefins are the basis for polymers and oligomers used in plastics, resins, fibers, elastomers, lubricants, and gels.

Growing demand from key end-user inductees including construction, packaging, transportation, textile, plastics, healthcare etc., coupled with favorable operating conditions mainly in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific is expected to drive the global market for petrochemicals over the next five years. Strong growth of these end-use industries is the major driving factor for the global petrochemical market.

However, manufacturers are expected to face major challenges such as growing environmental concerns. Owing rapidly growing pollution and global warming concerns, use of petrochemicals is expected to decline. Nevertheless, rapidly depleting crude oil reserves is expected to present a major challenge to the manufacturers. Moreover, growing awareness about environment safety and shift towards the use of bio-based chemicals is expected to hold the growth of this market.

On the basis of product segment petrochemicals market is segmented into ethylene, propylene, butadiene, benzene, xylene, toluene, vinyl, styrene, and methanol. Ethylene was the most dominating petrochemical product, accounting for about 25% of the global petrochemicals market in 2014. Ethylene is primarily used in the manufacture of polypropylene and propylene oxide. Methanol is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2014 to 2020. The growth of methanol is directly related to its increasing usage in gasoline blending and methanol to olefins (MTO) processes. Other petrochemicals such as butadiene, benzene, xylene, toluene, vinyl, and styrene accounted for a significant portion of the global petrochemicals market share in 2013.

With around 50% share in total volume consumption in 2014, Asia Pacific has emerged as leading market for petrochemicals. Growing demand for polymers and solvent, dyes, adhesives, paints and coatings in Asia Pacific is expected to fuel the growth of petrochemicals in the region. Petrochemicals market in Asia Pacific is led by China. Asia Pacific was followed by North America and Europe.

The manufacturing companies of petrochemicals have a significant impact on the value chain through a higher degree of the forward integration. These companies manufacture raw materials as well as the final product and use it in various product types such as ethylene, propylene, butadiene, benzene, xylene, toluene, vinyl, styrene and methanol. BASF SE, ExxonMobil, The Dow Chemical Company, Shell Chemical Company, SABIC, Sinopec Limited, Lyondell Basell Industries, Total S.A., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company are some important competitors in petrochemicals market. The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market.