ExxonMobil to launch Mobil-branded service stations and fuels in Mexico

ExxonMobil announced its plans to enter the Mexican fuels market in 2017 with Mobil-branded stations and its new signature line of advanced Synergy™ gasoline and diesel fuels.

The company plans to open its first Mobil service station in central Mexico during the second half of 2017, and additional stations will open later in the year. ExxonMobil plans to invest about $300 million in fuels logistics, product inventories and marketing over the next 10 years to provide a reliable supply of quality products to the retail, wholesale, industrial and commercial sectors.

“Recent energy reforms present a unique opportunity to help meet the growing demand for reliable fuel supplies and quality service in Mexico,” said Martin Proske, Mexico fuels director for ExxonMobil Fuels, Lubricants & Specialties Marketing Company. “ExxonMobil’s presence will help give consumers new choices to purchase our high-quality products.”

ExxonMobil’s Synergy product line includes the company’s most advanced gasoline formula that increases engine-cleaning power, which helps to improve engine performance, responsiveness and fuel economy compared to gasoline meeting minimum government standards. The fuels will be marketed as Mobil Synergy Extra, Mobil Synergy Supreme+ and Mobil Synergy Diesel in Mexico.

“Our new Synergy line of fuels, coupled with modern equipment and station image, is part of our continued effort to deliver innovation at our branded stations. We are always looking for ways to enhance our customers’ experiences and overall satisfaction with our products and services,” said Proske.

To maintain its high standards for customer service, ExxonMobil will implement its Guaranteed Fuelsprogram, which consists of periodic visits by the company’s travelling laboratories to each Mobil-branded service station to analyze the quality of the fuel and ensure fuel dispensers are secure and operating correctly.

ExxonMobil has maintained a presence in Mexico for more than 130 years with other businesses and sales in the country, including chemicals and Mobil-branded lubricants, as well as interest in oil and gas exploration, where we anticipate continued growth. Worldwide, ExxonMobil is one of the market leaders in the fuels sector with more than 26,000 branded service stations in more than 35 countries.