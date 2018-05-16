DuPont purchases manufacturing site in Delaware to produce perfluoroelastomer materials

DuPont announced that DuPont Transportation & Advanced Polymers (T&AP), a business unit of DowDuPont Specialty Products Division, purchased a new facility in Newark, Del., to manufacture DuPont Kalrez, a specialized engineered material used in a variety of sealing applications that require high-temperature performance and excellent chemical resistance.

The facility is twice the size of the current plant in Newark, and will be outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment and advanced manufacturing capabilities. Over the next two years, DuPont T&AP plans to invest approximately $45 million to increase manufacturing capacity and then transition production from the current site to the new facility. The new facility will allow manufacturing of Kalrez perfluoroelastomer parts to expand in-line with the projected business growth and to better serve customers in the important semiconductor, electronics and industrial markets.

“We are extremely fortunate to have found a site that will allow us to invest for growth while retaining our highly skilled employees. Customers will be receiving the same high-performance parts as we progress through this expansion and transition. We also are pleased that our growth and investment plans are Delaware based as we’ve enjoyed a strong partnership with the state since we launched the Kalrez business over 40 years ago,” said Randy Stone, president, T&AP.