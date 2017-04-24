Dow releases statement on AP story regarding chlorpyrifos

Dow Chemical responded to an Associated Press story about the company reaching out to the Trump administration about certain pesticides. The company released the following statement.

“The recent Associated Press story regarding government reviews of chlorpyrifos contained a number of misleading and inaccurate statements. Chlorpyrifos is, in fact, one of the most widely used and thoroughly studied pest control products in the world, supported by more than 4,000 studies examining chlorpyrifos in terms of health, safety and the environment.

It is approved not only for use in the US, but nearly 100 countries. In its preparation of biological evaluations of chlorpyrifos and the other compounds under the Endangered Species Act, EPA did not apply its own standards of data quality, nor did it follow its own procedures.

As a result, Dow and other companies submitted concerns and scientific requests through various proper channels. Dow stands by the safety of chlorpyrifos and believes that comprehensive regulatory review of all available data will continue to support the safety of the registered uses of this product.

Dow is providing links to letters sent on behalf of Dow AgroSciences, Adama and FMC in full transparency of the companies’ request. We are advocating that EPA return to applying its own standards of data quality and following its own procedures. Dow will continue to actively participate in policymaking and political processes in compliance with all applicable federal and state laws.”