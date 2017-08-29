Chevron contributes $1MM to immediate Texas Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

Chevron Corporation is making a $1 million contribution to the American Red Cross for the immediate relief efforts under way to assist victims of Hurricane Harvey that struck Texas over the weekend.

“Our thoughts are with all the people who have suffered tremendous losses and disruption from this catastrophic hurricane and related flooding,” said Jeff Shellebarger, president, Chevron North America Exploration and Production Company. “As a business with deep ties to Texas and Houston, this donation will assist with the initial critical relief process. We will continue to work with responding organizations to support ongoing recovery efforts, which we hope can begin soon.”

The donation will support relief efforts throughout the affected regions, including both Corpus Christi and the greater Houston metropolitan area. In addition, the company will match donations made to the relief efforts by its employees and retirees, many of whom have seen the tragedy unfold first-hand. One of Chevron’s top priorities is protecting its employees, families, and communities when they may need assistance in times of emergency.

The American Red Cross is a key partner in delivering that assistance. “The Red Cross is working around the clock in extremely challenging conditions in Texas to help people impacted by Hurricane Harvey,” said Gail McGovern, president and CEO of the American Red Cross. “We couldn’t do it without the generosity of our donors – like Chevron. With their support, the Red Cross can be there when disaster strikes to respond with shelter, food and the necessary supplies to ensure people are cared for and to help during the recovery process. We’re extremely grateful for their support.”

× Expand Red Cross Shelter

Houston represents the single-largest concentration of Chevron employees globally, and the company has important business interests throughout Texas, including the Permian Basin and Corpus Christi. A number of Chevron’s businesses are headquartered in Houston, including our exploration and production companies for North America, Africa, and Latin America; our technology companies; pipeline, power and global procurement businesses; and the supply and trading function. In addition, many of Chevron’s major capital projects are planned and developed from Houston.