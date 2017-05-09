CB&I announces inauguration and startup of polypropylene technology pilot plant in Pasadena, TX

CB&I announced the inauguration of its Novolen® technology polypropylene pilot plant, a new section of its world class Research and Development (R&D) center in Pasadena, Texas. The pilot plant will play a key role in the development and commercialization of new products and catalysts, keeping CB&I on the cutting edge of R&D for licensed technology and innovation. The pilot plant will also play an essential role in testing catalyst systems developed in CB&I's laboratories.

"This pilot plant is a complementary investment to our polypropylene catalyst production plant in Louisville, Kentucky," said Philip K. Asherman, CB&I's president and CEO. "It allows us to further partner with our customers to develop new specialty grade polypropylene and positions CB&I to best serve the changing market."