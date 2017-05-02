Canadian refinery reusing 100% of water with GE wastewater treatment technology

Federated Co-Operatives Limited’s Co-op Refinery Complex in Regina, Saskatchewan, was named Industrial Water Project of the Year at the annual Global Water Awards. The award recognizes the project, commissioned in 2016, that represents the most impressive technical or environmental achievement in the field of industrial water.

Using GE Water & Process Technologies’ advanced water recycling equipment, the Co-op Refinery Complex became the first refinery in North America to treat 100% of its wastewater on-site and then recycle the treated effluent for steam production. Steam is used for heating, hydrogen production, to power equipment and for cooling towers.

"We are honored that our Co-op Refinery Complex was named Industrial Water Project of the Year. Water is a precious resource and our wastewater improvement project allows us to be efficient and sustainable by recovering every drop of water—2 MMgal of wastewater daily. With GE’s technology, we now recycle all of our wastewater in a socially responsible and environmentally sound way to conserve water for Regina and the entire province of Saskatchewan,” said Gil Le Dressay, vice president, refinery operations, Federated Co-Operatives Limited.