BP chooses hte to test commercial refining catalysts

hte – the high throughput experimentation company has been selected by BP to evaluate commercial catalysts for both naphtha reforming and hydrocracking applications using high throughput technology under commercially relevant conditions for its refineries around the world.

BP selected hte for the evaluation study in order to benchmark commercial naphtha reforming and hydrocracking catalysts and compare their performance against incumbent catalysts. The resulting testing program at hte will provide BP with the data to make selections for its upcoming naphtha reforming and hydrocracking catalyst change-outs. The overall aim of both projects is to measure activity, yields, and stability. In naphtha reforming, these performance parameters will be determined at constant octane operation, whereas in hydrocracking, the catalysts will be tested under various process conditions including the evaluation of product qualities. The two projects will start in the third quarter of 2018.

"We selected hte as a partner for our qualification project because of its reputation in independent catalyst testing and its ability to provide experimental services across the major refining processes," says Belma Demirel, Senior Engineer at BP Refining Technology and Engineering in Naperville, USA.

"We are very pleased to be selected as a partner for independent commercial catalyst testing by BP," says Wolfram Stichert, CEO at hte. "Our focus here is to help refineries to be cost-effective in the catalyst selection process. We are looking forward to continuing our reliable and long-lasting partnership with BP."