Unconventional oil, gas production not affecting drinking water

A new U.S. Geological Survey study shows unconventional oil and gas production in some areas of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas is not currently a significant source of methane or benzene to drinking water wells. These production areas include the Eagle Ford, Fayetteville and Haynesville shale formations.

This is the first study of these areas to systematically determine the presence of benzene and methane in drinking water wells near unconventional oil and gas production areas in relation to the age of the groundwater. Methane and benzene, produced by many unconventional oil and gas wells, have various human health implications when present in high concentrations in drinking water.

For more information, visit www.Usgs.gov or call (703) 648-4460.

View in Digital Edition