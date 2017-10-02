Access to raw materials impacts North America’s petrochemicals outlook

Offering her assessment of the outlook for the North American petrochemical industry, BASF Senior Vice President of Petrochemicals Heather Remley said she believes the industry is “strong, growing, and resilient.”

Speaking to delegates at the Economic Alliance Houston Port region’s annual Gulf Coast Industry Forum, held recently in Pasadena, Texas, Remley noted that access to raw materials is becoming an increasingly important factor in the competitiveness of the industry, with regions all around the globe differentiated by their raw material cost base.

Regardless, she added, the industry “has proven its ability to adapt to global changes, and a changing U.S. landscape—short-term as in the case of Hurricane Harvey and longer term in the face of globalization.”

