The Houston Fall Prevention Alliance recently held its 3rd Annual Fall Prevention Stand-Down at Layher’s facility near Hobby Airport in Houston.

Some of the organizers are from left: Associated Builders and Contractors’ Callie Fields, Century Elevators’ Paula Manning, Gulf Coast Safety Institute’s Cindy Lewis, American Subcontractors Association’s Brianna Wright, Layher’s Frank Frietsch and industry veteran and keynote speaker Randy Royall.