Shell Donates $100,000 to Capital Area United Way's Flood Relief Fund

Capital Area United Way was recently the recipient of a $100,000 donation from Shell-Geismar to go towards their Flood Relief Fund. Shell and Motiva announced back in August that they would be contributing $500,000 to local organizations to assist with response and rebuilding efforts in the community. Both companies also announced that they would match employee contributions made through their internal giving program.

“Shell is pleased to make this contribution in support of United Way’s effective response to the recent flooding in our region,” said Rhoman Hardy, General Manager at Shell Chemical Geismar. “We know that the agency’s efforts made a significant difference for many in the Greater Baton Rouge area whose lives were turned upside down as a result of this unprecedented disaster.”

“We are honored that Shell recognized our work and response to the August flood,” said Sarah Haneline, Vice President of Resource Development at Capital Area United Way. “Our work would not be possible without this kind of support from our corporate partners.”