INEOS Styrolution committed to REDUCE, REUSE, RESELL, or RECYCLE waste versus disposal and therefore donates lumber received from deliveries during its Texas City Turnaround to Habitat for Humanity Restore versus sending to disposal or recycle in an effort to help community build new housing. INEOS employees and volunteers met at Habitat for Humanity Restore to remove nails and staples from the lumber so it could be donated to the Restore. The lumber will be sold and the proceeds used by Habitat for Humanity in building homes in the Clear Lake area.