Houston Economic Alliance Business Update 2017

From left to right, Steve Cote, Sr. VP, Brady, Chapman, Holland & Associatges; Dr. Brenda Hellyer, Chancellor of San Jacinto College; Patrick Jankowski, Greater Houston Partnership Vice President of Research; Jim Griffin, Chairman of The East Harris County Manufacturing Association; Natalie Picha, Vice President Senior Financial Advisor, The Royal Group at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management; Lori Traweek, Assistant General Manager, Gulf Coast Waste Disposal Authority; Ricki Clifton, General Manager, GCWDA; Kim Ontiveros, Facility Manager, Bayport Facility; and Chad Carson, Vice President, Economic Development/Economic Alliance Houston Port Region