BIC Media Solutions sponsors upcoming Light Up The Hills Rally in Sturgis, N.D.

BIC Media Solutions is proud to help sponsor the Light Up The Hills Rally to be held in Sturgis, South Dakota, in July.

From left are Q.D. Hix of the Fellowship of Motorcycle Ministries, Kesley Bourgeois of BIC Media Solutions, Quinn Peterson of the Fellowship of Motorcycle Ministries, Earl Heard of BIC Media Solutions, and Billy “The Biker” Rivers, who is featured in BIC Media Solutions’ “Rock Bottom and Back™” book and DVD.

Light Up the Hills will provide daily Christian worship and entertainment events, as well as plenty of time to enjoy motorcycle rides on routes identified by skill level and scenic experience. Rally attendees can ride on their own motorcycles or with Christian motorcycle clubs to experience fellowship and worship in the Black Hills of South Dakota. For more information, visit www.lightupthehillsrally.com.