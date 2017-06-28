BIC Alliance helps families in need

Members of BIC Alliance and their families periodically volunteer at League City United Methodist Church to help the Galveston County Food Bank feed people in the local community. From left to right: Alex Miller, son of Greg Miller; Becky Salinas; Nona Smith; and Katy Pyles.

The church and its volunteers feed anywhere from 250-300 families twice a month. If you need food assistance, the church parking lot is located at 1411 W. Main Street—please use parking lot off Wesley behind the church. Please bring bags or boxes to carry your food. The parking lot opens at 12:30 p.m. with registration, by zip code, beginning at 1 p.m. Please bring an ID. If you’d like to volunteer or need more information, please contact the church office at 281-332-1557 or by email office@lcumc.tv. For a schedule of upcoming dates of service, click here.