Like a lot of the companies that read BIC and our partner companies in BIC Alliance, we’ve enjoyed a renaissance of sorts recently. We’ve enjoyed some great successes with our publication, both print and digital, with record levels of web traffic and readership. Our consulting companies, BIC Recruiting and IVS Investment Banking, are also both enjoying tremendous year-over-year growth. I have been with BIC 18 years now, and though I have poured my best efforts and ideas into the company, a majority of the credit for our success lies with others.

Indeed, God has blessed our business, and many people have had a hand in building our company. As you hold our biggest issue of the year in your hands, I’m so thankful and humbled by the support, teamwork, and friendship of our incredible staff, suppliers, former employees, our BIC Alliance members and you, our readers. Without the able assistance of many others, I know Earl and I would not be able to accomplish a fraction of what has come to pass and, more importantly, what is to come.

My partner Earl’s first book, printed 10 years ago, is titled, “It’s What We Do Together that Counts.” That title is directly related to our success and to BIC Alliance’s mission to connect people in business and energy with one another for the betterment of all.

In reaching that mission, our goal is to establish a community by connecting folks across a wide range of departments and job titles. Whether you’re working in an industrial facility, an offshore drilling rig, a paper mill or a power plant, whether you’re a top executive or working on the rig floor, BIC Alliance has something for you.

There are many benefits to establishing community with our peers in the workplace. First, establishing community will help you have fun and accelerate your growth. It’s no secret people who are happier tend to work harder for each other and their companies. Also, think about some of the business opportunities you’ve enjoyed or knowledge you’ve gained through networking and referrals. How dreary and difficult would the acquisition of the knowledge and/or opportunity have been without the aid of others?

Second, being part of a community affords you counsel. It is often said two heads are better than one. How many mistakes could be avoided by seeking the wise council of those in our community?

Third, community gives you support. Being able to rejoice in another’s success or mourn for another’s loss is a key component of our humanity. God, Himself said, “It is not good for man to be alone.”

We’re also all interested in learning more about one another. At BIC, we want to help folks share best practices, establish and maintain a safe workplace and a clean environment, and learn how to be successful on the job and off. Our company enjoys offering publications that help our readers achieve those goals.

I believe success isn’t much about financial prosperity; to me, success is about peace, joy, and happiness in your personal life. Without loving, committed relationships with family, friends, peers and co-workers, financial success means nothing.

In keeping with our goal of establishing community, thanks to all who attended our crawfish boil last month. We had over 800 people there and combined lots of jovial comradery with business networking. Similarly, we will be hosting another networking event Tuesday, May 23 in New Orleans, in conjunction with the AFPM Reliability & Maintenance Conference. Several of our BIC Alliance members will be co-hosting the event with us, including Airgas® On-Site Safety Services, Carboline Co., Dynamic Air Shelters, Evergreen Industrial Services, Excel Group, Herc Rentals, Safway® Group, Specialty Welding and Turnarounds (SWAT), Technofink, Titan Liner, TNT Crane & Rigging and Visionary Industrial Insulation/ESLIN™. We are expecting a great function and a turnout of several hundred folks. Please contact me or one of the co-hosts if you will be at the conference and would like to come to the mixer.

In this issue of BIC, we hope you will find plenty of insight to inspire you, as we feature interviews with Paul Moore, site leader, Hexion Inc.’s Lakeland, Florida, site; Henri Azibert, technical director, Fluid Sealing Association; Doug Ingram, general manager, Benko Products; Aaron Knape, president, Dynamic Air Shelters; and Matt Hebert, director of Industrial Services, Ecoserv.

We also bring you the latest on a variety of industry topics, including operational excellence, sustainability, improving turnarounds, improving operational reliability, managing maintenance and more.

Also with this issue, we celebrate our largest IVS Investment Banking connection since we launched the division 20 years ago.

Thank you for reading BIC, and we hope to see you at an upcoming industry event. If I can ever help you, please email me at tbrinsko@bicalliance.com.

Blessings,

Thomas Brinsko

