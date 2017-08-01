Optimizing your whole life with groups, partnerships, teamwork

Dear friends, very recently, BIC Magazine's sister company IVS Investment Banking closed its second major deal of 2017, the recapitalization of KAP Project Services (see page 141). I am particularly grateful for our managing partner, John Zapalac; without his contribution and that of several others, this deal would not have been successful.

I was thinking about this while training for a 150-mile bicycle ride sponsored by Shell. Bike Around the Bay is a unique two-day, 150-mile bicycle ride around Galveston Bay. All proceeds benefit the Galveston Bay Foundation. As I pedaled, I thought about the teamwork of Shell and the foundation. The good work being done by the foundation wouldn't be as successful without the partnership.

I considered successful partnerships and teamwork. Riding a bike a long distance is so much easier in a group than by oneself. Camaraderie eliminates monotony and makes the miles go faster; peer pressure will keep you from giving up too easily, and tucking in behind other riders has a positive aerodynamic effect, creating a slight "pull" that makes pedaling much easier.

This is just one illustration of the importance of partnership and association; how they optimize our work lives, social lives and spiritual lives; and how sometimes they are interrelated. When one participates in small groups -- genuinely participates by giving a priority to attending and contributing effort -- there is a strong human tendency to connect relationally and eventually provide mutual encouragement, support and accountability.

The first job of my career was with Exxon, which was and still is the world's largest integrated oil company. It seemed rather daunting to be a small cog in such a big wheel. I was assigned to a work group with nine people and a supervisor. These were the people I carpooled with and the ones who introduced me to the local professional associations where I was able to network and learn from other professionals in my field. Camaraderie developed with the folks assigned to train me. Within our closest workgroup, there was a lot of good work going on, making money for the company. I later learned these pockets of effectiveness were prolific throughout the company -- a structure of small groups to build efficiencies into the giant corporation.

Exxon management set up the smallgroup structure and even committed resources toward seemingly hokey team-building projects. In hindsight, I see Exxon was trying to establish the human connections that would lead to mutual support and accountability in the workplace.

Not all teams or groups are effective. People can always choose to participate, become engaged, connected, friendly -- or not. It is sadly a missed opportunity for those to choose not to participate in the groups that life offers them.

BIC Alliance is a group of companies banded together to connect business and industry with one another for the benefit of all. We have styled our publication as a multicompany newsletter. Every magazine, event, webinar and enewsletter we produce is a product of teamwork, often of multiple companies, with a united purpose. We encourage our staff to participate in industry associations, and some even serve on boards.

I am blessed to have a great group of men who meet me for breakfast every Friday morning for the purpose of becoming better people through the study of God's word and accountability. Spiritually, some of the greatest life changes come from participation in groups. How many life lessons have we learned from a loved one or a close friend? People with whom we have close relationships are the ones most apt to powerfully point out things we forget or don't see. We ourselves learn many of the deepest lessons in life experientially through interaction with friends and loved ones. I'm confident these men agree our work as a group has enriched each of their lives.

Sure, we have a lot of fun together; spiritual groups and social groups tend to have a lot of overlap. Similarly, work groups and social groups often seem to overlap because of the great amount of time we spend with the people with whom we work. Naturally, we develop some friendships with people in our business. It is more rare, however, when spiritual groups and work groups overlap.

There are a few business owners I know who incorporate a voluntary bible study into the regular office schedule. I am also aware of other companies with an in-house chaplain or that utilize an organization called Marketplace Chaplains to integrate spiritual care into employee care programs. There are the Leaven Exchange, the Oilfield Christian Fellowship and other faith-centered groups of business folks that successfully mix a higher mission with secondary temporal business goals.

Locally, I am in a group called The Get Together, a once-a-month lunch gathering of business people in Houston to tend to the nonfinancial needs of local non profits. It is so rewarding to be part of the teamwork and results this group produces. Let me know personally if you are interested; I will take you to a lunch as my guest.

Regardless of your personal faith or spiritual convictions, I encourage all of you to actively participate in healthy small groups and teams of any kind. The relationships will help optimize your life.

