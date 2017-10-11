Krewe Energy acquires additional South Louisiana interests

Krewe Energy, LLC completed the acquisition of interests in multiple South Louisiana fields.

In an effort to diversify onshore, Krewe Energy recently acquired interests in the Leleux and Wright fields located in Vermilion Parish, Louisiana. Krewe plans to continue to identify, evaluate and acquire additional onshore assets to further balance their asset base between both the inland waters and onshore operating areas.

In addition, Krewe has also acquired the West Coquille Bay field, Plaquemines Parish, located directly adjacent to their existing Coquille Bay field, a 2016 acquisition, which will provide for immediate operational synergies.

Krewe Energy continues to focus on the growth and further development of its existing asset base while also seeking additional acquisitions of mature assets within its core operating area.