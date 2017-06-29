Gazprom starts pipelaying on deep-water section of TurkStream Pipeline

Allseas’ pipelaying vessel the Pioneering Spirit, the world’s largest construction vessel, is being used to complete the works in the deep-water sections in the Black Sea, at depths of up to 2.2 km.

It is designed to perform single-lift installations and removals of oil and gas platforms as well as laying record-weight pipelines.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the vessel to officially start the pipelaying work and visited the firing line where the pipes are welded and coated before being strung.

“Pioneering Spirit — the largest construction vessel in the world — will embark on a challenging task. It will be constructing the deep-water section of the TurkStream gas pipeline,” said Gazprom Chairman of the Management Committee Alexey Miller.

Construction started last month on the 900-km offshore section of the TurkStream.

The twin pipeline will run from Anapa in Russia and will come onshore near the village of Kiyikoy, 100 km west of Istanbul, and supply the Turkish network with Russian gas.

From Kiyikoy, an onshore pipeline will be constructed to connect TurkStream to the existing network at Luleburgaz, where it will continue to Greek border.

“Natural gas is the key energy source for Turkey. It is used generate 38 per cent of the electric power in the country,” said Dr Miller.

“More than 12 million households are using gas for heating and cooking purposes. Construction of TurkStream will considerably increase the region’s energy security.

“Natural gas is of no less important to Southern and South-Eastern Europe either.

“The drop in the gas production and the necessity to decrease the share of coal in energy supply of the Balkan countries creates the ground for sustainable growth of natural gas demand in this part of Europe.”