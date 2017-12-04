Energy Hunter Resources announces completion of its first San Andres oil play acquisition in the Permian Basin

Energy Hunter Resources, Inc., an exploration and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of 9,413 net acres located in the San Andres oil play of the Permian Basin along with certain institutional investors. One hundred percent of the existing wells and lease acreage position, located in the Slaughter-Levelland Field of the San Andres formation, is held by production ("HBP"). Initial reservoir modeling indicates that there are more than 45 potential horizontal well locations based on the amount of acreage acquired with this acquisition which provides for approximately four laterals for every 640 acre spacing unit. Under terms of the agreement, Energy Hunter Resources, along with certain institutional investors, acquired the properties from an undisclosed seller in a cash and stock transaction with a total enterprise value of $20 million (as adjusted).

Acquisition Highlights

Approximately 9,413 net acres located in Cochran County, Texas

Low acquisition cost of $2,250 per acre

100% of the acreage block is held by existing production (vertical wells)

Current gross production of approximately 72 BOE per day (vertical wells)

The San Andres formation is part of the Northwestern Shelf of the Permian Basin

More than 45 identified horizontal drilling locations and approximately 20 recompletion opportunities

60% WI / 47% NRI (EHR Ownership)

Significant existing infrastructure including approximately 160 wells, power generation and electrical lines, salt water disposal wells, injection lines, surface pumps, tank batteries, pumping units, etc.

90% oil cut

Gary C. Evans, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Energy Hunter Resources said, "The closing of our first San Andres acquisition positions our Company in one of the lowest cost and most economic oil plays in the United States today. Since we first announced this potential acquisition during the summer, we have subsequently seen a significant increase in operational activity in the play from both public and private companies, as well as a substantial increase in WTI oil prices from approximately $48 per barrel to the current price of $58 per barrel. While the play is economic down to $25 per barrel, current strip prices peg internal rates of return on our acreage at well over 100%. Our current plan is to drill a minimum of six wells per year on this acreage and engage in multiple low cost recompletion opportunities in order to drive additional production growth."

Evans continued, "In addition to the 9,413 net acres acquired in Cochran County, Texas, the acquisition also included approximately $5 million of infrastructure that contains more than 160 wells, production facilities, oil and natural gas gathering lines, injection pumps, power stations and electricity lines and salt water disposal wells ("SWD"). This existing infrastructure is very important not only for the inherent value that it represents, but also because it enables us to immediately begin production sales upon completion of each new horizontal well drilled without having to engage in untimely delays and additional capital costs waiting on third parties. As part of this transaction, the Company also obtained the exclusive right to acquire an additional 9,600 net acres of San Andres leases located in Cochran County, Texas and adjacent to these properties acquired last week. This exclusive right expires in late January 2018. Our management team is continuing to explore additional opportunities for growth both organically and through acquisitions throughout this San Andres play.

About Energy Hunter Resources, Inc.

Energy Hunter Resources, Inc. is an independent oil company headquartered in Dallas, Texas with a mission to own and operate properties within some of the most prolific resource plays in the United States. Focusing on the Permian Basin and the Eagle Ford Shale regions, our aim is to create substantial shareholder value through a balanced program of acquisitions and low-risk development and exploitation opportunities utilizing horizontal drilling and fracture stimulation technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

Energy Hunter Resources, Inc. can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: The success of the company's exploration and development efforts; the price of oil, gas and other produced gasses and liquids; the worldwide economic situation; changes in interest rates or inflation; the ability of the company to transport gas, oil and other products; the ability of the company to raise additional capital, as it may be affected by current conditions in the stock market and competition in the oil and gas industry for risk capital; the company's capital costs, which may be affected by delays or cost overruns; cost of production; environmental and other regulations, as the same presently exist or may later be amended; the company's ability to identify, finance and integrate any future acquisitions; and the volatility of the company's stock price. You are urged to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements and other disclosures. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Energy Hunter does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.