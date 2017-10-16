CNOOC Huizhou Refinery Phase 2 project starts up

On October 2, the refinery project of Huizhou Refinery Phase 2 successfully started up at the Daya Bay. The project took three years of construction and delivered solid performance in safety, quality, cost control and schedule.

With an investment of RMB 46.6 billion, the Phase 2 project includes a refinery project with 10 million tpa of oil processing capacity and a chemical project with 1.2 million tpa of ethylene capacity. The chemical project with 1.2 million tpa of ethylene capacity, jointly owned by CNOOC and Royal Dutch Shell, is expected to achieve mechanical completion in early 2018.

Up to now, the total oil processing capacity of CNOOC Huizhou Petrochemical Co., Ltd. reached 22 million tpa, and that of the whole CNOOC Group reached 51.2 million tpa.

The refining segment of CNOOC has established presence in the Pearl River Delta, the Yangtze River Delta, and the Bohai Bay areas. Through the expansion, CNOOC will further optimize the industrial structure and meet the growing demand for high-end petrochemical products in China.