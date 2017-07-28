Byrding on stream

Statoil and its partners have started production on the Byrding field as planned. Recoverable volumes in Byrding are estimated at a good 11 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Byrding is an oil and gas field north of the Troll field in the North Sea.

The partners have invested around NOK one billion in Byrding, which is a reduction from the original estimate of around NOK 3.5 billion.

“Good utilization of existing infrastructure has resulted in a cost-effective development that will add profitable resources to the Troll field,” says Gunnar Nakken, senior vice president for the operations west cluster in Statoil.

Statoil increased its share in Byrding from 45% to 70% when the company acquired Wintershall Norge’s share of 25% in October 2016.

Byrding Facts

Licensees in Byrding are Statoil Petroleum AS (70%, operator), Engie E&P Norge AS (15%) and Idemitsu Petroleum Norge AS (15%).

The Byrding development includes a two-branch multi-lateral well drilled from the existing Fram H-Nord subsea template, through which oil and gas are flowing to Troll C.

The multilateral well is around seven kilometers long and is split into two branches after a few kilometers.

After processing on Troll C, the oil is routed in existing pipelines to Mongstad and the gas via Troll A to Kollsnes.