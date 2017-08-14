BP: Two more projects commence production

BP today confirmed the start of production from another two of the seven upstream major projects that it expects to come online in 2017. Five of these seven projects have now started up.

Juniper in Trinidad and Persephone in Australia follow the start-ups earlier this year of the first phase of the West Nile Delta development in Egypt, the Trinidad Onshore Compression project and the Quad 204 redevelopment in the UK. A further two projects – the first phase of the Khazzan tight gas development in Oman and development of the Zohr gas field offshore Egypt – are expected to begin production before the end of the year.

Bob Dudley, BP group chief executive said: “This is a significant year for BP and, with five of our seven planned major projects now onstream, delivery of our plan is firmly on track. This year’s projects will deliver a key part of the 800,000 barrels equivalent a day production from new projects that we expect by the end of the decade. Importantly, these new projects, with their lower development costs and higher margins, also further improve BP’s resilience to the price environment.”

Gas production from Juniper began on schedule and under budget. The largest new project to start up in Trinidad for several years and BP’s first subsea field development in Trinidad, Juniper is expected to boost BP Trinidad and Tobago’s (BPTT) gas production capacity by around 590 million standard cubic feet a day (mmscfd). The development produces gas from the Corallita and Lantana fields via the new Juniper platform, 80 kilometers off the southeast coast of Trinidad in water approximately 110 meters deep. The gas then flows to the Mahogany B hub via a new 10km flowline. Juniper is BPTT’s 14th offshore platform in Trinidad.

The Persephone project off the coast of Western Australia is operated by Woodside Energy and is part of the North West Shelf Project joint venture. The development comprises two subsea wells tied back to the existing North Rankin complex by a 7km flowline. Located about 140km northwest of Karratha, Western Australia in a water depth of around 125 meters, at peak production the project is expected to produce around 48 mmscfd of gas net for BP. BP holds a 16.67% interest in Persephone.